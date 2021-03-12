Ferric Sulfate Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2015 – 2025

Ferric sulfate is a whitish yellow crystalline compound. It is acidic in nature and is corrosive to copper, copper alloys and galvanized steels. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic in nature. It can be extracted from its ores such as mikasaite, lausenite and kornelite among others. Commercially, it is manufactured by oxidizing ferrous sulfate. The largest application of ferric sulfate is in waste water purification.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-375

The growing awareness towards health is the primary driver for the growth of ferric sulfate market. The presence of various harmful chemicals and suspended particles in water are undesirable and need to be clarified in order to make it suitable for consumption. Ferric sulfate is used to coagulate contaminants and make water potable. Another key driver for the market of ferric sulfate is the growing semiconductors industry. Double distilled water is used in the semiconductor industry. One of the preliminary steps to obtain double distilled water is the use of ferric sulfate. The growing electronic and micro chips industry is driving the market of ferric sulfate and is expected to continue this trend in the forecast period. Ferric sulfate is however, highly acidic. When ferric sulfate comes in contact with skin it causes severe burns. Thus, the storage and handling of ferric sulfate has to be conducted with extreme caution and is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The growing GDP of BRICS nations is expected to open new areas of opportunities for the ferric sulfate market. Additionally, ferric sulfate is used as an alternative to aluminum salts for water purification, since the presence of aluminum in treated water is undesirable and a cause of concern to many. This is expected to increase the usage of ferric sulfate in waste water treatment, in the forecast period.

Owing to the strict European Union norms of water purification and phosphorous removal from drinking water, the usage of ferric sulfate is expected to grow in the European Union. The largest market for ferric sulfate is expected to be China, where treated water is used extensively in agricultural farms for irrigation and in the semiconductor industry. The growing transition of the semiconductor industry from countries such as Taiwan, Japan and Korea to China has fuelled the growth of ferric sulfate market. The U.S and Japan markets are mature and are showing minimal growth in the market of ferric sulfate.

Ferric sulfate is also used as an anti-hemorrhagic agent and as an astringent. It contracts tissues to seal injured blood vessels, thereby preventing blood loss due to trauma. This application of ferric sulfate makes it suited for trauma and emergency centers of hospitals. Ferric sulfate produces a dark red color when dissolved in water. Due to this property, ferrous and ferric sulfate are used in dyes and pigment industry. Ferric sulfate is used to remove bacteria, arsenic and heavy metals such as chromium, lead, selenium from water, additionally it prevents odor by eliminating hydrogen sulfide. Ferric sulfate is functional over a wide pH range making it suitable for clarification of a wide variety of water samples. In waste water treatment, it is used as a coagulant and a sludge thickening agent.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-375

The major players in this market include-Alfa Aesar, Beijin Ouhe Technology Co Ltd, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology Co Ltd and Nanjing Vital Chemical Co Ltd among others. This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.