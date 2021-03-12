Fiber Cement Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

Fiber cement, formerly known as a composite building and construction material, is used in the manufacture of façade and roofing products owing to its properties such as high durability and strength. Cement is a substance which reacts chemically with water therefore, forming a hard stone. The presence of fiber reinforcement in cement contributes in making strong and long lasting building and construction material. At present, fiber cement has great scope for construction products such as roofing and cladding due to its primary function, i.e., enhancing performance and decreasing commercial value. Fiber cement siding market is expected to be the fastest growing market because of its product features and high demand from construction professionals.

The key drivers for the growth of fiber cement market include factors such as growing construction activities in various regions on global basis and rapid industrialization which are poised to register demand of fiber cement products. Huge demand for fiber cement in terms of construction activities is reported from Asia Pacific. In addition, there is a growing demand for fiber cement from developed economies of North America and Europe due to the presence of stringent regulations and turnaround of manufacturing industries in these regions. The U.S. and Japan are stated as the fastest growing market for fiber cement with huge demand for the product. However, fiber cement market is expected to face competition from other products in the market such as vinyl siding.

The key players in the fiber cement market includes Akzo Nobel NV, Building Materials Corporation of America, Central Fiber LLC, Canfor Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Elementia SA de CV, Ecolab Incorporated, Hardie (James) Industries plc, Mercer International Incorporated, Imerys SA, PPG Industries Incorporated and US Silica Holdings Incorporated among others. The market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of several manufacturers. This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.