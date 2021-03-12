Finland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Telia, DNA, Elisa, Digita | 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Finland – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Finland’s telcos wait on 3.5GHz auction for 5G launch. Finland’s telecom market is among the more progressive in Europe, with considerable emphasis by operators to test-bed technologies, particularly in the mobile and broadband sectors. These efforts have been supported by the regulator which has provided additional spectrum for telecom services. As a result of these efforts the country enjoys one of the highest broadband and mobile penetration rates in the region, with customers able to make use of the latest iterations of technologies including DOCSIS3.1, carrier aggregation with LTE-A, and GPON fibre infrastructure.

The country has an advanced mobile market and has been a pioneer in developing 5G. Trial licenses were issued to network operators in early 2018, several tests were held later in the year using spectrum in the 3.5GHz band. The auction of spectrum in this band will enabled operators to launch commercial services in early 2019 pending the release of 3.5GHz spectrum and the availability of 5G-compliant modems and devices.

Finland’s high broadband penetration has been the result of astute regulatory measures which have encouraged market competition. Companies have also been keen to invest in new technologies in a bid to address demand for improved services among customers. The government has set demanding broadband delivery targets and is working towards targets to be achieved by 2025 and 2030 which incorporate a mix of fixed-line and mobile technologies, with the former focussed on FttP and DOCSIS3.1 technologies and the latter on gigabit LTE and 5G.

This report assesses key aspects of the Finnish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector together with an overview of important regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection.

The report also provides statistics and research on the mobile market, including key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, the growth of mobile data services and the development of emerging technologies and networks such as HSPA, LTE and 5G. In addition the report profiles the fixed and wireless broadband markets, and analyses developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite.

Key developments:

Telia Finland and Finnish postal service pilot smart mail boxes with NB-IoT;

Telia Finland waiting on 3.5GHz auction before launching 5G services in early 2019;

DNA upgrades core and regional networks in preparation for 5G;

Elisa launches pre-commercial 5G service;

Nokia launches key technologies for the Smart Tampere project;

Cinia Group participates in the Arctic Connect cable linking Europe with North America and Asia;

Fixed-voice subscriptions continue to fall;

Regulator concedes roaming charge extension to June 2019;

DNA trials Gigabit LTE service using carrier aggregation technology;

Elisa trials Nokia’s XGS-PON technology providing data at up to 10Gb/s;

Government prepares national broadband targets for 2025 and 2030;

DNA contracts Teleste to provide DOCSIS3.1 equipment;

Telia trials G.fast technology in Helsinki with Huawei;

DSL subscriber base shrinks as customers migrate to fibre infrastructure;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2017, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telia, DNA, Elisa, Digita, Finnet Group, TDC Finland, Tele2

