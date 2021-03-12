Functional Foods and Beverages Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Consumption – Analysis 2019 to 2025

There are many natural and processed food may have special functions, in this report, we only study processed foods.

Scope of the Report:

The USA functional beverages industry production revenue is about $13 billion in 2015, and it is mainly concentrates in Southeast United States, accounts for 25.82% of total production volume.

The rising awareness of health and the growing demand for food and drink with inherent health benefits and claims, the USA functional foods and beverages is thrive in the past few years. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Functional Foods and Beverages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Functional Foods and Beverages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

General Mills

Nestle

NBTY

Glanbia plc

Monster Beverage Corp

GNC Holdings

Red Bull

Kellogg

Amway

Herbalife

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pharmavite

Arizona Beverages

Lifeway Kefir

Rockstar Energy Drink

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fortified Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support and Supplement

Digestive Health

Healthy Food or Snacking

