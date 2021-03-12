GENERAL-PURPOSE DATA MODEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
General-Purpose Data Modem Market:
Executive Summary
In 2018, the global General-Purpose Data Modem market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global General-Purpose Data Modem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the General-Purpose Data Modem development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Intuicom (US)
- SATEL OY (Finland)
- Motorola Solutions (US)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- Digi International (US)
- Pacific Crest (US)
- Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US)
- FreeWave Technologies (US)
- Cohda Wireless (Australia)
- Campbell Scientific (US)
- Harris Corporation (US)
- Pro4 Wireless (Sweden)
- SIMREX Corporation (US)
- Wood & Douglas (UK)
- GE Grid Solutions (US)
- JAVAD GNSS (US)
- ABB (Switzerland)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- SCADA and telemetry
- Mining and Geo-Exploration
- Precision Farming
- Transportation
- Machine Control (Industrial)
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Telecommunication
- Commercial
- Military
- Transportation
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global General-Purpose Data Modem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the General-Purpose Data Modem development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of General-Purpose Data Modem are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global General-Purpose Data Modem Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SCADA and telemetry
1.4.3 Mining and Geo-Exploration
1.4.4 Precision Farming
1.4.5 Transportation
1.4.6 Machine Control (Industrial)
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global General-Purpose Data Modem Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Military
1.5.5 Transportation
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 General-Purpose Data Modem Market Size
2.2 General-Purpose Data Modem Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 General-Purpose Data Modem Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 General-Purpose Data Modem Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 General-Purpose Data Modem Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global General-Purpose Data Modem Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global General-Purpose Data Modem Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global General-Purpose Data Modem Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 General-Purpose Data Modem Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players General-Purpose Data Modem Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into General-Purpose Data Modem Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global General-Purpose Data Modem Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global General-Purpose Data Modem Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intuicom (US)
12.1.1 Intuicom (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.1.4 Intuicom (US) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Intuicom (US) Recent Development
12.2 SATEL OY (Finland)
12.2.1 SATEL OY (Finland) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.2.4 SATEL OY (Finland) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SATEL OY (Finland) Recent Development
12.3 Motorola Solutions (US)
12.3.1 Motorola Solutions (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.3.4 Motorola Solutions (US) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Motorola Solutions (US) Recent Development
12.4 Schneider Electric (France)
12.4.1 Schneider Electric (France) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.4.4 Schneider Electric (France) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Schneider Electric (France) Recent Development
12.5 Digi International (US)
12.5.1 Digi International (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.5.4 Digi International (US) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Digi International (US) Recent Development
12.6 Pacific Crest (US)
12.6.1 Pacific Crest (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.6.4 Pacific Crest (US) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Pacific Crest (US) Recent Development
12.7 Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US)
12.7.1 Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.7.4 Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US) Recent Development
12.8 FreeWave Technologies (US)
12.8.1 FreeWave Technologies (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.8.4 FreeWave Technologies (US) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 FreeWave Technologies (US) Recent Development
12.9 Cohda Wireless (Australia)
12.9.1 Cohda Wireless (Australia) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.9.4 Cohda Wireless (Australia) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Cohda Wireless (Australia) Recent Development
12.10 Campbell Scientific (US)
12.10.1 Campbell Scientific (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 General-Purpose Data Modem Introduction
12.10.4 Campbell Scientific (US) Revenue in General-Purpose Data Modem Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Campbell Scientific (US) Recent Development
12.11 Harris Corporation (US)
12.12 Pro4 Wireless (Sweden)
12.13 SIMREX Corporation (US)
12.14 Wood & Douglas (UK)
12.15 GE Grid Solutions (US)
12.16 JAVAD GNSS (US)
12.17 ABB (Switzerland)
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714926-global-general-purpose-data-modem-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
