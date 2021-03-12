Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts to 2023

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Hypertension is a state of chronic elevated arterial blood pressure at or greater than 140/90 mm Hg for adults. Hypertension is one of the most powerful risk factors for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. There exact cause of hypertension is unknown but is said that unhealthy, heady lifestyle and ageing mirror such disorders as “Hypertension”.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Anti-Hypertensive Drugs was valued at $32.2 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $ 38.9 billion by 2022. Thus the market is anticipated to observe a sluggish growth; at a CAGR of 2.73% during 2016 to 2022.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2347

The major market driving factors for secondary hypertension are greater detection and early diagnosis. Rise in the prevalence diseases such as kidney problems, thyroid problems, adrenal gland tumours, heart ailments, chronic alcohol use etc. in which anti-hypertensive drugs are used; are some of the other factors driving the growth of the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market. The constraints however are overwhelming and include patent expiries such as Actelion’s Tracleer (2015), and United Therapeutic’s Remodulin (2014). Other blockbuster’s such as Novartis’s Diovan and Exforge, Sanofi Aventis’s Avapro (2012) etc are also off-patent.

Many antihypertensive drugs have their primary action on systemic vascular resistance. Some of these drugs produce vasodilation by interfering with sympathetic adrenergic vascular tone (sympatholytics) or by blocking the formation of angiotensin II or its vascular receptors. Other drugs are direct arterial dilators, and some are mixed arterial and venous dilators. Although less commonly used because of a high incidence of side effects, there are drugs that act on regions in the brain that control sympathetic autonomic outflow. By reducing sympathetic efferent activity, centrally acting drugs decrease arterial pressure by decreasing systemic vascular resistance and cardiac output.

Some antihypertensive drugs, most notably beta-blockers, depress heart rate and contractility (this decreases stroke volume) by blocking the influence of sympathetic nerves on the heart. Calcium-channel blockers, especially those that are more cardioselective, also reduce cardiac output by decreasing heart rate and contractility. Some calcium-channel blockers (most notably the dihydropyridines) are more selective for the systemic vasculature and therefore reduce systemic vascular resistance.

Report Overview

The report analyzes factors affecting the global antihypertensive drugs market by taking a microscopic view of various trends. It predicts the market size and volume based on first-class research undertaken by subject matter experts or research analysts at MRFR. The scope of the report covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats engulfing the market. With easy-to-understand segmentation of the market by therapeutic class, type, distribution channel, and region, the market forecasts predictions based on historical and upcoming trends. Key players operating in the market are profiled coupled with their respective strategies for sustaining the market competition.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent players to get profiled in the antihypertensive drugs market report are United Therapeutics Corporation (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. (Japan), Boehringer Engelheim GmbH (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Sanofi S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Bayer AG (Germany).

Segmentation

Various therapeutic classes of antihypertensive drugs discussed are calcium channel blockers, beta-adrenergic blockers, renin inhibitors, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, vasodilators, diuretics, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), and others. By type, the antihypertensive drugs market is segmented into primary and secondary hypertension. Distribution channels covered in the market report include e-commerce websites and online drug stores, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.

Regional Analysis

The antihypertensive drugs market covers growth drivers in the following regions, namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas accounted for a large market share owing to high prevalence of hypertension linked to cardiovascular and renal disorders. Drives by government and non-government organizations for creating awareness of the medical condition are likely to bolster the revenue of the antihypertensive drugs market in Americas.

The Europe region was the second-largest due to rise of cardiovascular diseases, unhealthy diets, and increase noticed in obesity levels of patients. According to the European Heart Network in 2017, heart diseases accounted for 3.9 million deaths. Germany, France, and the U.K. are expected to be the prime contributors to the antihypertensive drugs market in Europe.

The APAC region is projected to exhibit a robust pace owing to increased healthcare budget and rise in disposable income levels of patients. The setup of research and development centers to fast-track the commoditization of drugs for treating hypertension is likely to boost the APAC antihypertensive drugs market.

Browse Complete 85 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-hypertensive-drugs-market-2347

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer

4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s

4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2347

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]