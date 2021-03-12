Global Blockchain Technology Powering Emerging Industry Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Blockchain Technology Powering Emerging Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is expected to reach USD 5.53 Billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 37.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Blockchain Technology Powering Emerging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Major players reported in the market include:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Eric Industries

IBM Corporation

Linux Foundation

Post-Trade Distributed Ledger

R3

Ripple

Global Blockchain Technology Powering Emerging Market: Product Segment Analysis

Public

Private

Hybrid

Global Blockchain Technology Powering Emerging Market: Application Segment Analysis

Financial Services

Consumer orIndustrial Products

Others

