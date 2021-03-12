Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market 2019 By Latest-technologies, Solutions, Services, Applications, Top-Companies, Growth, Current-Trends, Revenue and Forecast 2024

Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

The growing geriatric population base, primarily in the European and North American countries, is also anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities in this area. The increase in aging population and amplified acute and long-term healthcare needs are driving the growth of clinical laboratory tests market at a global level. Moreover, rising awareness amongst people and healthcare professionals about the need of regular body profiling is also estimated to enhance usage of clinical tests.

Increasing adoption of laboratory automation systems is anticipated to accentuate growth of this market over the next decade. For example, approximately more than 30% of the laboratories in North America, Europe, and Japan have implemented a significant degree of laboratory automation.

Advantages of automation such as its ability to reduce errors, improve efficacy, and enhance patient safety by integrating electronic, mechanical, and informatics tools are expected to propel the market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Clinical Laboratory Test will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 208800 million by 2023, from US$ 208800 million in 2017. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Quest Diagnostics

Merck KgaA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Genoptix

Healthscope

Labco

Charles River Laboratories

OPKO Health, Inc

Abbott

This study considers the Clinical Laboratory Test value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Complete Blood Count

HGB/HCT Testing

BUN Creatinine Testing

Electrolytes Testing

HbA1c Testing

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing

Liver Panel Testing

Renal Panel Testing

Lipid Panel Testing

Segmentation by application:

Clinical Laboratory test Centers

Hospitals/ clinics

Academic research institutes

Government institutes

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Clinical Laboratory Test market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Clinical Laboratory Test market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

