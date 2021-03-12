Global Denim Fabric Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Denim Fabric Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Denim Fabric Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (VicunhaCanatibaIskoArvindAarveeNandan Denim LtdSantana TextilesWeiqiao TextilePartap GroupBlack PeonyOrta AnadoluJindal WorldwideEtco DenimRaymond UCOBhaskar IndustriesSangamOswal DenimsSuryalakshmiXinlan GroupArtistic Fabric MillsFoshan Seazon Textile and GarmentCone DenimZhejiang Sitong Textile FashionWeifang Lantian TextileBafang FabricKG Denim)
This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
Scope of the Global Denim Fabric Market Report
This report focuses on the Denim Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 5493.7 million meters in 2012 to 6618.1 million metres in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.77%. In 2016, the global denim fabric market is led by China, India, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.
In terms of volume, the Global Denim Fabric market sales was 6618.1 Million Meters in 2016, and is predicted to reach 9130.1 Million Meters in 2023, with a CAGR 4.70% from 2016 to 2023.
Denim Fabric downstream is wide and recently denim fabric has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, household items, cowboy accessories and many other fields. Globally, the denim fabric market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing.
The worldwide market for Denim Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 25100 million US$ in 2024, from 19700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Denim Fabric Market Segment by Manufacturers
Global Denim Fabric Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Denim Fabric Market Segment by Type
Light Denim Fabric
Medium Denim Fabric
Heavy Denim Fabric
Global Denim Fabric Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
