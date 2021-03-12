Global Educational Robots Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Educational Robots Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Educational Robots Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (FischertechnikLegoModular RoboticsRobotisInnovation First InternationalPitscoParallax, Inc.Evollve)

The educational robot is specially developed by the manufacturer in order to stimulate students’ interest in learning, cultivate students’ comprehensive abilities. It can be robot products, kit or parts. In addition to the robot body itself, there are corresponding control software and teaching textbooks and so on. Because of adapting to the new curriculum, educational robot has played a positive role in the cultivation and improvement of students’ scientific literacy.

Scope of the Global Educational Robots Market Report

This report focuses on the Educational Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the increasing investment in education industry by Government and Non-governmental organization, the progress of robot manufacturing technology and the decrease of production cost. Furthermore a vast market demand is the key driving factor.

Wheeled robots are the largest segment in the educational robots market and are expected to occupy around 56% of the total market share. These robots are assembled in the shape of toys and are mainly used in elementary schools to engage and teach students. These robots are expected to be very much in demand because of the rising number of government initiatives in the deployment of students-friendly wheeled robots this segment sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.14% during the forecast period.

South of USA market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product mutuality and availability is the key point.

South of USA is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in education industry by local government, the increase in disposable income of local residents in this region, and rising focus of prominent players in this market increasing technology level.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

The worldwide market for Educational Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Educational Robots Market Segment by Manufacturers

Fischertechnik

Lego

Modular Robotics

Robotis

Innovation First International

Pitsco

Parallax, Inc.

Evollve

Global Educational Robots Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Educational Robots Market Segment by Type

Wheeled robot

Humanoid robot

Others

Global Educational Robots Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Primary School

Secondary School

Others

