Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2019 By Future Developments, Growth, Development Trends, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

An increasing use of technology in the teaching process encourages educational institutions to collect and track grades, attendance details, scores, and demographics to help students improve their learning process. At present, there is a noted improvement in the type of knowledge gained by students through the mobile and cloud technology, and Big Data analytics. The entire process of imparting education has become more systematic.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of K-12 Testing and Assessment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

CogniFit

Edutech

ETS

MeritTrac

Pearson Education

Scantron

CORE Education and Consulting Solutions

Literatu

Proprofs QuizMaker

UMeWorld

This study considers the K-12 Testing and Assessment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Curriculum-Based Testing

Non-Curriculum-Based Testing

Segmentation by application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global K-12 Testing and Assessment market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the K-12 Testing and Assessment market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global K-12 Testing and Assessment by Players

4 K-12 Testing and Assessment by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CogniFit

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 K-12 Testing and Assessment Product Offered

11.1.3 CogniFit K-12 Testing and Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CogniFit News

11.2 Edutech

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 K-12 Testing and Assessment Product Offered

11.2.3 Edutech K-12 Testing and Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Edutech News

11.3 ETS

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 K-12 Testing and Assessment Product Offered

11.3.3 ETS K-12 Testing and Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ETS News

11.4 MeritTrac

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 K-12 Testing and Assessment Product Offered

11.4.3 MeritTrac K-12 Testing and Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 MeritTrac News

11.5 Pearson Education

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 K-12 Testing and Assessment Product Offered

11.5.3 Pearson Education K-12 Testing and Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Pearson Education News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

