Global NAND Flash Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

NAND-flash memory is a type of memory, which is non-linear internal macro-cell mode, providing cheap and effective solution for large-capacity solid state memory implementations. NAND-flash memory having a large capacity, rewrite speed, which is suitable for storing large amounts of data, so the industry has been more widely used, such as embedded products including digital cameras, MP3 players and memory cards.

In the past five years, although global production market share of NAND flash in NAND Flash field tends to decrease, with fast development of NAND flash, the capacity and production increased year by year.

For NAND flash product demand market, there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the NAND Flash market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in NAND Flash business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAMSUNG

Toshiba

SanDisk

SK Hynix

Micron

Intel

Powerchip

Macronix

Winbond

SMIC

This study considers the NAND Flash value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SLC NAND

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

QLC NAND

3D V-NAND

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

USB

Flash Card

SSD

Smartphone

Tablet

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global NAND Flash consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of NAND Flash market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global NAND Flash manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NAND Flash with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of NAND Flash submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

