Global Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) Market Research Report 2019 to 2024

Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) is an organosilicon compound with the formula [(CH3)2SiO]4. lt is a colorless viscous liquid. It is a common cyclomethicone. Like other cyclomethicones, it is slightly volatile.

Scope of the Report:

As for the global D4 industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top ten manufacturers have 80.93% revenue market share in 2016. The Dow Corning and Bluestar which has 18.01% and 12.62% market share in 2016, they are the leader in the D4 industry. The Bluestar is the leader of China D4 industry. It sells a total of 291.76 million dollar D4 products in the year of 2016.

The downstream industries of D4 products are Silicone Rubber industry, silicone compounds. In the recent years, with the limitations of government policy and sluggish economy, the consumption growth of D4 slowing down obviously. However, there still is a huge potential need for the silicone metal and its downstream products. In the foreseeable future, the D4 products will show an optimistic upward trend.

In the next few years, the market will remain concentrated in the Asia Pacific region, and China will continue to be a major export country. But the profitability of manufacturers will continue to decline due to fluctuations in energy and mineral resources.

The worldwide market for Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 4140 million US$ in 2024, from 2360 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dow Corning

Bluestar

Momentive

WACKER

Dongyue Group

Tangshan Sanyou

Shin Etsu

Hoshine Silicon

Shandong Jinling

Zhongtian Fluorine Silicon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content 99%

Content 98%

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Silicone Rubber

Silicone

Silicone Oil

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Octamethyl Cyclotetrasiloxane (OMCT) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

