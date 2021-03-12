Global Small Pitch LED Display Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

The pitch of a LED screen defines the distance between the pixels. Small Pitch LED Display refers to the pixel pitch of LED Display which is below 2.5mm, including P2.5, P2.0, P1.8, P1.5 P 1.2, P 1, P 0.7etc.With the development of LED display, it has been defined the pixel pitch below 2mm as the small pitch LED Display. In this report, we define the LED Display which the pixel pitch is below 2.5mm as the small pitch LED Display.

As an emerging technology, small pitch LED display has enormous potential in the technology level than the DLP which are widely used in the indoor large screen display at now. Compared with other large screen display technology, small pitch LED display is better than the other except in the cost. With technology development of small pitch LED display and prodcution capacity expansion of upstream raw material, the cost and price of small pitch LED display keeps a downward trend. Meanwhile, traditional large screen display manufacturers have also entered the small pitch LED display market. Like Barco, Christie which have strong customer relationships and rich capital often gain market share by lowering price. Price war is beneficial to consumers and it is only a matter of time to replace other large screen display.

LED display industry chain has got the rapid development of both capacity and advanced technology, with the rapid rise of industry chain, various technology of the components will become more and more mature. As smaller and smaller pitch LED display board appears in the market, the applications gradually trends from outdoor to indoor in many different areas, which is expected to increase in the proportion of LED display application in all LED industry. Although small pitch LED display industry is still have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group don’t recommend taking risk to enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Small Pitch LED Display market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Small Pitch LED Display market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Leyard

Unilumin

Liantronics

Absen

SANSI

AOTO Electronics

Barco

Vtron

Elec-Tech International (Retop)

GQY

Triolion

Kingsun Optoelectronic (Coleder)

Chip Optech

SiliconCore

Christie

Mary Photoelectricity

Samsung

This study considers the Small Pitch LED Display value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

P2.1-P2.5 mm

P1.7-P2.0 mm

P1.3-P1.69 mm

P1.0-P1.29 mm

?P1mm

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Government organization

Military institution

TV&Media industry

Transportation industry

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Small Pitch LED Display consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Small Pitch LED Display market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Small Pitch LED Display manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Small Pitch LED Display with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Small Pitch LED Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

