Global Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis, Top Competitors and Future Forecast to 2025
Smart manufacturing is a combination of various technologies and solutions which collectively, if implemented in a manufacturing ecosystem. These technologies and solutions are called “enablers”, which help in optimizing the entire manufacturing process and thus increase overall profits. Some of the prominent enablers in the current market scenario include: Artificial intelligence, Blockchain in manufacturing, Industrial internet of things, Robotics, Condition monitoring, Cvber security and more.
Automotive and aerospace & defense industries are the leading growth avenues for smart manufacturing solution providers with industries such as oil and gas and industrial equipment manufacturing rapidly scaling their digitalization efforts. With the proliferation of 3D printing, simulation, and modeling in manufacturing and design, these industries are expected to continue to maintain a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Though numerous solutions are available in the market, digital twin and real-time analytics are anticipated to spearhead the penetration of digitalization in these industries.
In 2018, the global Smart Manufacturing market size was 155700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 301100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE
ABB
Siemens
SAP
Schneider
Emerson
Oracle
IBM
Honeywell
Cisco
Rockwell
Yokogawa
Fanuc
NVIDIA
Keyence
Cognex
Stratatys
3D Systems
Daifuku
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)
Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.)
Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Chemicals & Materials
Healthcare
Industrial Equipment
Electronics
Oil & Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Manufacturing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)
1.4.3 Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.)
1.4.4 Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.4 Chemicals & Materials
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Industrial Equipment
1.5.7 Electronics
1.5.8 Oil & Gas
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Size
2.2 Smart Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Manufacturing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Manufacturing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Smart Manufacturing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Smart Manufacturing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application
……………………………………………….
……………………………………………….
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Smart Manufacturing Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Smart Manufacturing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GE
12.1.1 GE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Manufacturing Introduction
12.1.4 GE Revenue in Smart Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GE Recent Development
12.2 ABB
12.2.1 ABB Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Manufacturing Introduction
12.2.4 ABB Revenue in Smart Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ABB Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Manufacturing Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 SAP
………………………………………
