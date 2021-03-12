Global Water Treatment Market to register a CAGR of 7.4% during 2017 – 2027

According to a market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Global Water Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment, 2017 – 2027,” the long-term growth of the global water treatment market remains robust, with an increase in the market value at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2017 – 2027), to reach US$ 88 Bn in 2027 from the estimated market size of US$ 43 Bn in 2017.

Water is collected from different sources, such as from the sea, fresh water bodies and ground water tables, which has created the need for water treatment to dissolve impurities, mineral salts, acid content, etc. to make it fit for usage. The level of acceptance for water treatment and its subsequent usage differs from various end-user requirements, which include industrial process and the usage of water in the residential, commercial & municipal sectors. To achieve the desired quality, water treatment systems often consist of three stages: pre-treatment, treatment and tertiary/sludge water treatment. A pertinent issue that has also been fulfilled by water treatment systems to an agreeable extent has been the re-use and optimization of water due to the depletion of water resources. The water treatment market has also gained impetus since the enforcement of human health and environment management standards & guidelines by regulatory bodies that prevent the contamination of natural water resources via industrial processes and other uses by the human population.

Up to the past decade, the development of the water treatment market was limited only to developed economic regions of the globe. However, with rising awareness about water conservation and health management, investments by governments and private enterprises in of the industrial sector, the water treatment market has considerably expanded to the developing regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America. These regions are expected to witness continuous growth during the forecast period.

The water treatment market has been analysed on the basis of three segment based on type: by system, by application and by end use. Among the system type, the reverse osmosis segment of the water treatment market has gained significant growth with an above-average CAGR due to the fact that the growing usage of saline/brine water and its treatment in recent times has been best addressed by this segment. The major agenda of water treatment has been to reduce the hardness level of water as well as the removal of microbial and coarse impurities. By application, the process water treatment in the industrial sector and desalination has gained a major share of the water treatment market. Owing to these reasons, the industrial sector followed by the municipal sector have been identified as the major consumers of water treatment by the market analysis in terms of usage and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In terms of the water treatment market outlook and analysis by geographical regions, Middle East and Africa followed by South East Asia & Pacific have been identified as prominent regional markets that are aiding the growth of the global water treatment market to a prolonged extent. This can be attributed to a depletion in freshwater resources, processing of seawater and the demand for potable water in the remote, arid & under-developed regions of Asia & Africa and the increasing consumption of water in the burgeoning industrial base in these regions.

Increasing population, along with growing per capita water consumption and limited fresh water resources, has compelled market players and authorities to develop new technologies and develop new resources. Thus, stringent regulations on water treatment by governing bodies across the globe that encourage the increased usage of water treatment systems and continuous technological developments in water treatment systems, as well as the provision of value-added services by water treatment companies are among key aspects that the global water treatment market is expected to witness over the forecast period.

Water Treatment Market Participants

Some of the market participants of the water treatment market are Veolia Environnement S.A; SUEZ SA; Ecolab Inc.; Xylem Inc.; Pentair Plc; Hitachi, Ltd.; Thermax Ltd.; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; BWT Aktiengesellschaft; IVRCL Ltd.; Voltas Limited; VA TECH WABAG LIMITED; Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.; METITO Holdings Ltd.; Aquatech International LLC; EnviroChemie GmbH; Aquarion AG and Toshiba Corporation.

