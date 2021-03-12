Growth of Civil Aircraft MRO Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2018-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report focus on Civil Aircraft MRO market. Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

The growing global demand for civil aircraft is the primary factor driving the civil aircraft MRO market growth. Much of this demand can be attributed to factors such as the increase in offshore activities, increased utilization in law enforcement agencies, search and rescue operations, and emergency medical evacuation.

This report studies the Civil Aircraft MRO Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Civil Aircraft MRO market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Civil Aircraft MRO market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Civil Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Civil Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM EandM

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP MandE

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Korean Air

Iberia Maintenance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Private

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Civil Aircraft MRO report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Civil Aircraft MRO Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Civil Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Civil Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Civil Aircraft MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

