Growth of Juicer in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

A juicer is a tool for separating juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables from its pulp in a process called juicing. In separating the pulp, juicers concentrate the nutrition naturally present in fruits and a vegetable which allows the body to more easily absorb the nutrition than digesting the solid produce. The use of juicers also makes it easier to consume more raw produce. Some juicers of the masticating or twin gear variety perform extra functions too, such as crushing herbs and spices, and extruding pasta.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of Juicer are low, and the Solar Grade Juicer market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Omega, Breville, Oster, Hurom, Cuisinart, Kuvings, Philips, and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people’s awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of juicers are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Juicer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Juicer.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Juicer in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Juicer market.

In China, Juicer manufactures mainly include Joyoung, Supor, Midea, Donlim, SKG, Deer, Xibeile, OUKE, and others. As the same time, in Chinese market, some common foreign brands occupy relative large market share, such as Philips, Panasonic, Hurom, and Omega.

China is the world’s largest producer of Juicer; as the same time, the consumption of Juicer in China grown gradually. In the result, Juicer in China was export-oriented until now.

The worldwide market for Juicer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 2180 million US$ in 2024, from 1940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Juicer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Omega

Breville

Oster

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim

SKG

Bear

ACA

Deer

Xibeile

OUKE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Juice Extractor

Slow Juicer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family Expenses

Commercial

Highlights of the Global Juicer report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Juicer market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Juicer market.

Chapter 1, to describe Juicer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Juicer , with sales, revenue, and price of Juicer , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Juicer for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Juicer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Juicer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

