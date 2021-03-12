HOME INSURANCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In 2017, the global Home Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Home Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AFLAC

Allstate

Geico

Liberty Mutual

Farmers Insurance Group

Allianz

BUPA

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

Shelter Insurance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Home Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Home Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Disease Insurance

1.5.3 Medical Insurance

1.5.4 Income Protection Insurance

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Home Insurance Market Size

2.2 Home Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Home Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Home Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Home Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Home Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Home Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Home Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Home Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Home Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Home Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AFLAC

12.1.1 AFLAC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 AFLAC Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AFLAC Recent Development

12.2 Allstate

12.2.1 Allstate Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Allstate Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Allstate Recent Development

12.3 Geico

12.3.1 Geico Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Geico Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Geico Recent Development

12.4 Liberty Mutual

12.4.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development

12.5 Farmers Insurance Group

12.5.1 Farmers Insurance Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Farmers Insurance Group Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Farmers Insurance Group Recent Development

12.6 Allianz

12.6.1 Allianz Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Allianz Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.7 BUPA

12.7.1 BUPA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 BUPA Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 BUPA Recent Development

12.8 PICC

12.8.1 PICC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 PICC Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PICC Recent Development

12.9 PingAn

12.9.1 PingAn Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Home Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 PingAn Revenue in Home Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 PingAn Recent Development

……Continued

