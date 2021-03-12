Hotel Logistics 2018 Global Market Key Players – Crown Worldwide, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, TIBA, UP, UniGroup Logistics – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hotel Logistics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

The hotel logistics market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. Hotel logistics providers compete intensely based on price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Established vendors dominate the market operations in terms of features and price, with the regional vendors struggling to compete with them. To attain competitive advantage in the hospitality logistics market, the vendors offer innovative and technologically driven services and adopt new technologies to upgrade their service offerings.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Hotel Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hotel Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services to be one of the primary growth factors for the hotel logistics market. The hotel industry is exponentially growing in North America with US comprising of large number of budget hotels. Growing tourism is influencing the demand for hotel logistics providers to offer high-end logistics and supply-chain solutions with value-added services. Also, these providers offer one-stop solutions that solve the issues efficiently and quickly.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the hotel logistics market owing to the growing hotel industry in the US. The high occupancy rates, average daily rates, and revenue available per room determine the US being the highest contributor to the hotel logistics market. High occupancy rates determine that the hotel amenities are being utilized by the customers.

The global Hotel Logistics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hotel Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Crown Worldwide

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

TIBA

UPS

UniGroup Logistics

3PL Links

Beltmann Integrated Logistics

T​​urn Key Hospitality Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E)

Operating Supplies and Equipment (OS&E)

Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Social Function Services

Conference Facilities

Business Centers

Swimming Pool

Childcare

Table Of Contents:

1 Hotel Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hotel Logistics

1.2 Classification of Hotel Logistics by Types

1.2.1 Global Hotel Logistics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Hotel Logistics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E)

1.2.4 Operating Supplies and Equipment (OS&E)

1.2.5 Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E)

1.3 Global Hotel Logistics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hotel Logistics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Social Function Services

1.3.3 Conference Facilities

1.3.4 Business Centers

1.3.5 Swimming Pool

1.3.6 Childcare

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Hotel Logistics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hotel Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hotel Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hotel Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hotel Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hotel Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hotel Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hotel Logistics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Crown Worldwide

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hotel Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Crown Worldwide Hotel Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 DB Schenker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hotel Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DB Schenker Hotel Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Kuehne + Nagel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hotel Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kuehne + Nagel Hotel Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 TIBA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hotel Logistics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TIBA Hotel Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 UPS

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hotel Logistics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 UPS Hotel Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

