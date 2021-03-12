Ibeacon Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global ibeacon status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ibeacon development in United States, Europe and China.

The term iBeacon and Beacon are often used interchangeably. iBeacon is the name for Apple’s technology standard, which allows Mobile Apps (running on both iOS and Android devices) to listen for signals from beacons in the physical world and react accordingly. In essence, iBeacon technology allows Mobile Apps to understand their positionon a micro-local scale, and deliver hyper-contextual content to users based on location. The underlying communication technology is Bluetooth Low Energy.

Commercial/Enterprise applications have an enormous untapped potential. We’ve seen a lot of consumer-facing spins on iBeacon deployment, with smaller attention paid to less glamorous applications like inventory management, logistics, and manufacturing.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Estimote

Gimbal

Kontakt

Gelo

BlueCats

BlueSense

GlimWorm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Close Distance: A Few Centimeters

Medium Distance: A Few Meters

Long Distance: More Than 10 Meters

Market segment by Application, split into

Advertising

Indoor Navigation

Notification & Alert

Monitoring

Real-Time Analysis

Quick Interaction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

