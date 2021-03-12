IT and BPO Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider. Often the business processes are information technology-based, and are referred to as ITES-BPO, where ITES stands for Information Technology Enabled Service.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT and BPO Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT and BPO Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) services help organizations in creating, managing, and optimizing information and business processes with business and technical expertise. They also aid in managing IT systems and are process focused. These services focus on providing a framework to structure IT-related activities.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT and BPO Services.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3442526-global-it-and-bpo-services-market-2018-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Capgemini

CSC

IBM

TCS

Wipro

Accenture

HCL Technologies

Infosys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IT services

BPM

Software and R&D

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Finance

Insurance

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3442526-global-it-and-bpo-services-market-2018-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 IT and BPO Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT and BPO Services

1.2 Classification of IT and BPO Services by Types

1.2.1 Global IT and BPO Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global IT and BPO Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 IT services

1.2.4 BPM

1.2.5 Software and R&D

1.3 Global IT and BPO Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT and BPO Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Finance

1.3.3 Insurance

1.3.4 Telecom

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global IT and BPO Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IT and BPO Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT and BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT and BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT and BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT and BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT and BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of IT and BPO Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Capgemini

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Capgemini IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CSC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CSC IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 TCS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TCS IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Wipro

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Wipro IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Accenture

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Accenture IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 HCL Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HCL Technologies IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Infosys

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 IT and BPO Services Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Infosys IT and BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com