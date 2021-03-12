IT Spending in Energy Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Soaring electricity demand throughout the fast developing Asian nations has given rise to a new emphasis on independent power and energy management .In the increasingly industrlised, automated, and high technology environments of the worlds booming economies, particularly those throughout Asian countries national growth has become inextricably tied to electrical power. With the help of I.T it is possible to integrate the planning, monitoring and control of the power process and management of energy sharing between surplus and deficit regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT Spending in Energy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Spending in Energy market by product type and applications/end industries.

Effective information technology platforms can impact energy efficiency delivery significantly by providing timely, accurate data that can be used for program management and regulatory requirements, among others. Utilities that are building or expanding their energy efficiency program offerings are evaluating the information technology infrastructure. A good information technology investment will provide solid functionality along with business benefits that will enhance energy efficiency delivery.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Dell

IBM

Infosys

SAP

ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Capgemini

Cisco Systems

GE Oil and Gas

Hitachi

Huawei Technologies

HCL Technologies

Oracle

Siemens

TCS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IT services

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Supply Monitoring

Electricity Peak Management

Energy Infrastracture Management

