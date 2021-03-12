Linear Motion System Market 2019 Global Size, Applications, Opportunity, Historical Analysis, Statistics, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape With Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Linear Motion System market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The intensifying rate of industrialization has played a major role in the development of linear motion systems. Market reports associated to the semiconductors and electronics industry have been put forward by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that target the study of recent market scenarios better. The market is expected to progress at a7.8% CAGR while achieving revenues worth USD 8.76 billion by 2023.

The upsurge in applications for accurate motion control systems is expected to create opportunities for expansion of the linear motion system market. The intensification of the growth pace in industries such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, and manufacturing is estimated to induce growth in the linear motion system market positively. Moreover, the minimal maintenance charge and profitable production capability prevalent in the market will drive the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.,

Rollon S.p.A.,

SKF AB,

Lintech,

Schneeberger AG,

Thomson Industries, Inc.,

Bosch Rexroth AG,

Bishop-Wisecarver,

Hepco Motion,

Schneider Electric Motion USA

The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the linear motion system market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are outlined in the report.

The global Linear Motion System Market is anticipated to touch USD 8.76 billion by 2023, as per an insightful report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is expected to expand at a 7.8% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023).

Industry Updates:

A provider of industrial automation solutions, Automation Tooling Systems has obtained almost all of the intellectual property resources of Transformix Engineering. Transformix’s CNC Assembly system, built on its patented Rapid Speed Matching technology, offers a way of connecting and synchronizing the actions of devices and tooling to allow faster and more effective assembly systems. The adding of this important technology will supplement the irexpanding portfolio of linear mover technology products, which comprises of the best-in-class Super Trak linear motion system.

Competitive Analysis

The absorbed costs in the market are effortlessly dealt with, opening up more room for development in the market. The promotional and other related expenses are improved particularly due to the progress of the market. The competitors are devotedly undertaking the obstacles to development and are building strategies that can lead to a beneficial effect on the market’s growth. Specific regions in the market are likely to achieve an absolute advantage in the market place due to optimized strategies. The market shows an intensified growth pace due to the positive influence exerted by the market forces. The accretive feature of some of the assets in the market is expected to boost the growth potential of the market. Moreover, the alliances being created in the market are expected to further motivate the expansion of the market in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the linear motion system market is carried out on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the segmentation of the linear motion system market comprises of multi-axis linear motion systems and single-axis linear motion systems. Based on the applications, the linear motion system market is segmented into palletizing, material handling equipment, packaging, robotics, machine tools, and others. The regions involved in the linear motion system market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the linear motion system market consists of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region control the market and generate the highest market income. China directs the growth of the region and made USD 807.4 million in revenues in 2017 and is anticipated to strengthen with an inspiring 11.1% CAGR through the forecast period. Japan and India are expected to follow the lead of China in the region. The incidence of key sectors has increased the semiconductor demand in the region due to which the linear motion system market is observing such a level of growth. The North American region has a robust base of technologically advanced industries. The U.S. was responsible for the major market share in 2017 bringing in revenues worth USD 829.5 million and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Research/Consultancy Firms

System Integrators

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Players

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Government Organizations

