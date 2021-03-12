Lipstick Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
— Global Lipstick Market
Description
This report studies Lipstick in Global Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
L’Oreal (France)
PG (US)
Estee Lauder (US)
Relvon (US)
LVMH (France)
Shiseido (Japan)
Chanel (France)
ROHTO (Japan)
Beiersdorf (Germany)
DHC (Japan)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Avon (US)
Jahwa (Korea)
JALA (China)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Matte
Shimmer
Gloss
Lip Stain
Sheer
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Under 18
18-30
30-40
40-50
Above 50
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Lipstick Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Lipstick
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Lipstick
1.1.1 Definition of Lipstick
1.1.2 Specifications of Lipstick
1.2 Classification of Lipstick
1.2.1 Matte
1.2.2 Shimmer
1.2.3 Gloss
1.2.4 Lip Stain
1.2.5 Sheer
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Applications of Lipstick
1.3.1 Under 18
1.3.2 18-30
1.3.3 30-40
1.3.4 40-50
1.3.5 Above 50
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Lipstick
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Lipstick
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lipstick
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Lipstick
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Lipstick
8.1 L’Oreal (France)
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 L’Oreal (France) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 L’Oreal (France) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 PG (US)
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 PG (US) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 PG (US) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Estee Lauder (US)
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Estee Lauder (US) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Estee Lauder (US) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Relvon (US)
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Relvon (US) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Relvon (US) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 LVMH (France)
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 LVMH (France) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 LVMH (France) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 Shiseido (Japan)
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 Shiseido (Japan) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 Shiseido (Japan) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Chanel (France)
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Chanel (France) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Chanel (France) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 ROHTO (Japan)
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 ROHTO (Japan) 2016 Lipstick Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 ROHTO (Japan) 2016 Lipstick Business Region Distribution Analysis
………..CONTINUED
