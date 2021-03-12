M2M SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

A machine-to-machine (M2M) platform is a programmed unit in which M2M applications and services are built on.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the M2M Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the M2M Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Adoption of M2M in supply chain management is driving the market.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of M2M Services.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

EE

Sprint

Verizon

Aeris Communications

Amdocs

Applied Satellite Technology

China Mobile

Comarch

Digi International

Ericsson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wire Technologie

Wireless Technologie

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil And Gas

Precision Agriculture

Military

Government

Smart Cities/Municipalities

Manufacturing

Public Utilities

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 M2M Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of M2M Services

1.2 Classification of M2M Services by Types

1.2.1 Global M2M Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global M2M Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Wire Technologie

1.2.4 Wireless Technologie

1.3 Global M2M Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Oil And Gas

1.3.3 Precision Agriculture

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Smart Cities/Municipalities

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Public Utilities

1.4 Global M2M Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global M2M Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) M2M Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) M2M Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) M2M Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) M2M Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) M2M Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of M2M Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 EE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 EE M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sprint

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sprint M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Verizon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Verizon M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Aeris Communications

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Aeris Communications M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Amdocs

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Amdocs M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Applied Satellite Technology

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Applied Satellite Technology M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



