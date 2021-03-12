MALT WHISKY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
The global Malt Whisky Market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Malt Whisky volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Malt Whisky market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Speyburn
AnCnoc Cutter
The Balvenie
Bunnahabhain
Old Pulteney
The Macallan
Cragganmore
Highland Park
Glenmorangie
Laphroaig
Jura
Lagavulin
Bowmore
Springbank
Aberlour Whisky
Balblair
Royal Brackla
Craigellachie
Aberfeldy
The Deveron
Aultmore
The Glenlivet
Ardbeg
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Scotch Whisky
American Whisky
Irish Whiskey
Canadian Whisky
Others
Segment by Application
Domestic & Personal Consumption
Commercial Consuming
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Malt Whisky Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Malt Whisky
1.2 Malt Whisky Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Malt Whisky Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Scotch Whisky
1.2.3 American Whisky
1.2.4 Irish Whiskey
1.2.5 Canadian Whisky
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Malt Whisky Segment by Application
1.3.1 Malt Whisky Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Domestic & Personal Consumption
1.3.3 Commercial Consuming
1.3 Global Malt Whisky Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Malt Whisky Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Malt Whisky Market Size
1.4.1 Global Malt Whisky Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Malt Whisky Production (2014-2025)
………
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Malt Whisky Business
7.1 Speyburn
7.1.1 Speyburn Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Speyburn Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 AnCnoc Cutter
7.2.1 AnCnoc Cutter Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 AnCnoc Cutter Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 The Balvenie
7.3.1 The Balvenie Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 The Balvenie Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Bunnahabhain
7.4.1 Bunnahabhain Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Bunnahabhain Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Old Pulteney
7.5.1 Old Pulteney Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Old Pulteney Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 The Macallan
7.6.1 The Macallan Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 The Macallan Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Cragganmore
7.7.1 Cragganmore Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Cragganmore Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Highland Park
7.8.1 Highland Park Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Highland Park Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Glenmorangie
7.9.1 Glenmorangie Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Glenmorangie Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Laphroaig
7.10.1 Laphroaig Malt Whisky Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Malt Whisky Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Laphroaig Malt Whisky Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…..
