Maritime Tourism Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Maritime Tourism Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one’s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.
This report focuses on the global Maritime Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Carnival Corporation
Royal Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Lines
MSC Cruises
Genting Hong Kong
Disney Cruise
Silversea Cruises (Royal)
Dream Yacht Charter
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cruise Tourism
Yachting and Sailing Tourism
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Tickets Service
Onboard and Other Service
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Maritime Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Maritime Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maritime Tourism are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3889383-global-maritime-tourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Maritime Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cruise Tourism
1.4.3 Yachting and Sailing Tourism
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Maritime Tourism Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Tickets Service
1.5.3 Onboard and Other Service
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Maritime Tourism Market Size
2.2 Maritime Tourism Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Maritime Tourism Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Maritime Tourism Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Maritime Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Maritime Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Maritime Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Maritime Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Maritime Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Maritime Tourism Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Maritime Tourism Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Maritime Tourism Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Maritime Tourism Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Carnival Corporation
12.1.1 Carnival Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.1.4 Carnival Corporation Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Carnival Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Royal Caribbean
12.2.1 Royal Caribbean Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.2.4 Royal Caribbean Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Royal Caribbean Recent Development
12.3 Norwegian Cruise Lines
12.3.1 Norwegian Cruise Lines Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.3.4 Norwegian Cruise Lines Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Norwegian Cruise Lines Recent Development
12.4 MSC Cruises
12.4.1 MSC Cruises Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.4.4 MSC Cruises Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 MSC Cruises Recent Development
12.5 Genting Hong Kong
12.5.1 Genting Hong Kong Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.5.4 Genting Hong Kong Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Genting Hong Kong Recent Development
12.6 Disney Cruise
12.6.1 Disney Cruise Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.6.4 Disney Cruise Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Disney Cruise Recent Development
12.7 Silversea Cruises (Royal)
12.7.1 Silversea Cruises (Royal) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.7.4 Silversea Cruises (Royal) Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Silversea Cruises (Royal) Recent Development
12.8 Dream Yacht Charter
12.8.1 Dream Yacht Charter Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Maritime Tourism Introduction
12.8.4 Dream Yacht Charter Revenue in Maritime Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Dream Yacht Charter Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3889383-global-maritime-tourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Norah Trent
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)