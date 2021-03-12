Migraine Market 2019 Growth Drivers, Key Trends and Developments, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Analysis and 2023 Forecasts

Latest nche market research study “Global Migraine Market: Industry Analysis and Outlook (2019-2023)” published at OrbisResearch.com. The report provides the analysis on current makret leaders, key regions, types and applications

Migraine is a neurological disorder involving nerve pathways and brain chemicals. It is characterized by a severe throbbing recurring pain on one side of the head. Nausea, visual imparity and sensitivity to light & sound are common symptoms of migraine. There are different types of migraines that are usually identified by its predominant symptoms. Generally, migraine can be chronic or episodic, depending upon the duration of headaches. Migraine usually acompasses through four stages: Prodrome, Aura, Headaches and Post-drome. Drugs for migraine headaches can relieve the pain and symptoms of a migraine attack and help prevent further migraine attacks. Migraine can be treated with two types of drugs: abortive and preventive that depends upon the intensity of a migraine attack.

The global migraine market has grown considerably over last few years. Different preventative drugs were launched by various biotech and pharmaceuticals firms and a lot more are under a development process. Factors such as increasing female population, rising health expenditure, accelerating economic growth, increasing cigarette consumption, rising prevalence of migraine and unmet medical needs have driven the global migraine market. The new CGRP drugs are expected to push the global migraine market growth in future.

The U.S. held the major share in the global migraine market. The rising migraine population in the U.S. is inducing high demand for proper medication, which in turn drives the U.S. migraine market towards higher verticals. The adoption of migraine treatment though the CGRP drugs is expected to grow the U.S. migraine market further.

The global migraine market is dominated by four key players such as Eli Lily and Co., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alder Biopharmaceuticals. Their upcoming launches of migraine preventative drugs are expected to change the scenario of the overall migraine treatments. Furthermore, these leading players are consistently directing their strategic efforts to boost up the growth of the global migraine market.

Table of Contents:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Migraine

1.2 Types of Migraine

1.3 Stages of Migraine

1.4 Diagnosis Procedures

1.5 Migraine Treatment

1.6 CGRP – A New Era of Migraine Treatment

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Migraine Market by Value

2.2 Global Migraine Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Migraine Market by Drug Type

2.4 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global CGRP Drug Market

2.5.1 Global Erenumab Drug Revenue Forecast

2.5.2 Global Galcanezumab Drug Revenue Forecast

2.5.3 Global Fremanezumab Drug Revenue Forecast

2.5.4 Global Eptinezumab Drug Revenue Forecast

3. Regional Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Total Migraine Population Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. Total Diagnosed Migraine Population Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. Diagnosed & Treated Adult Migraine Population Forecast

3.1.4 The U.S. Migraine Treatment by Specialty

3.1.5 The U.S. Migraine Treated Population by Drug Type

3.1.6 The U.S. Diagnosed Adult Migraine Population with Triptan Treatment Forecast

3.1.7 The U.S. Migraine Prophylaxis Market by Treatment

3.1.8 The U.S. Diagnosed Adult Migraine Population with Acute Treatment Forecast

3.1.9 The U.S. Erenumab Drug Revenue and Treated Patients Forecast

3.1.10 The U.S. Galcanezumab Drug Revenue and Treated Patients Forecast

3.1.11 The U.S. Fremanezumab Drug Revenue and Treated Patients Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Total Migraine and Diagnosed Population Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Female Population

4.1.2 Increasing Cigarette Consumption

4.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

4.1.5 Increasing Stress Levels

4.1.6 Unmet Medical Needs

4.1.7 Prevalence of Migraine at High Rate

4.2 key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Progressing CGRP: Targeting Drug Pipeline

4.2.2 Branded Acute Treatment for Episodic Migraine

4.2.3 Growing Awareness for Migraine and its Treatments

4.2.4 Development of Additional Migraine Therapeutics

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Adverse Effects of Drugs

4.3.2 Lack of Proper Diagnosis

4.3.3 Increased Preference for Alternative Therapies

4.3.4 Regulatory Challenges

4.3.5 High Cost Associated

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players – R&D Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 Key Players – The U.S. CGRP Drugs for Episodic Migraine Market Penetration Forecast

5.2.2 Key Players – The U.S. CGRP Drugs for Chronic Migraine Market Share Forecast

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Amgen Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Alder Biopharmaceuticals

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

