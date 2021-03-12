Natural Fibers Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Natural Fibers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Fibers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FlexForm Technologies
Procotex Corporation SA
GreenGran BV
FiberGran GmbH＆Co. KG
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hemp
Flax
Jute
Kenaf
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Building & Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Natural Fibers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Natural Fibers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Fibers are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Natural Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hemp
1.4.3 Flax
1.4.4 Jute
1.4.5 Kenaf
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Natural Fibers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Building & Construction
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Natural Fibers Market Size
2.2 Natural Fibers Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Natural Fibers Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Natural Fibers Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Natural Fibers Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Natural Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Natural Fibers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Natural Fibers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Natural Fibers Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Natural Fibers Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Natural Fibers Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Natural Fibers Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Natural Fibers Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FlexForm Technologies
12.1.1 FlexForm Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Natural Fibers Introduction
12.1.4 FlexForm Technologies Revenue in Natural Fibers Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 FlexForm Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Procotex Corporation SA
12.2.1 Procotex Corporation SA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Natural Fibers Introduction
12.2.4 Procotex Corporation SA Revenue in Natural Fibers Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Procotex Corporation SA Recent Development
12.3 GreenGran BV
12.3.1 GreenGran BV Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Natural Fibers Introduction
12.3.4 GreenGran BV Revenue in Natural Fibers Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 GreenGran BV Recent Development
12.4 FiberGran GmbH＆Co. KG
12.4.1 FiberGran GmbH＆Co. KG Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Natural Fibers Introduction
12.4.4 FiberGran GmbH＆Co. KG Revenue in Natural Fibers Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 FiberGran GmbH＆Co. KG Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Continuous…
