Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Analysis, Past and Future Statistics, Forecast to 2025

Needle-free Injection Device is a type of medical injecting syringe that uses a high-pressure narrow jet of the injection liquid instead of a hypodermic needle to penetrate the epidermis. It is powered by compressed air or gas, either by a pressure hose from a large cylinder, or form a built-in gas cartridge, small cylinder, or spring.

Needle-free injection systems are novel ways to introduce various medicines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. It was developed to reduce the number of needle stick accidents and associated problems.

The global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Antares Pharma, Inc. (US)

Endo International plc (US)

PharmaJet (U.S)

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S)

Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S)

INJEX Pharma AG (Germany)

National Medical Products Inc. (US)

Valeritas, Inc. (US)

European Pharma Group (Netherland)

PenJet Corporation (U.S)

Crossject SA (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

Other End Users

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

1.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

1.2.3 Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

1.2.4 Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

1.2.5 Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

1.3 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.3 Homecare Settings

1.3.4 Research Laboratories

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

1.3.6 Other End Users

1.4 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Size

1.5.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Consumption (2014-2019) ……………………………………………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Business

7.1 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US)

7.1.1 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Endo International plc (US)

7.2.1 Endo International plc (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Endo International plc (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PharmaJet (U.S)

7.3.1 PharmaJet (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PharmaJet (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S)

7.4.1 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S)

7.5.1 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany)

7.6.1 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 INJEX Pharma AG (Germany) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 National Medical Products Inc. (US)

7.7.1 National Medical Products Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 National Medical Products Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Valeritas, Inc. (US)

7.8.1 Valeritas, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Valeritas, Inc. (US) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 European Pharma Group (Netherland)

7.9.1 European Pharma Group (Netherland) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 European Pharma Group (Netherland) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PenJet Corporation (U.S)

7.10.1 PenJet Corporation (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PenJet Corporation (U.S) Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Crossject SA (France)

