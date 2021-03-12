NEXT GENERATION PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Next Generation Payment Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Payment Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adyen
Alipay
Apple
Cayan LLC
Citrus
Dwolla
Equinox
First Data Corporation
Gemalto
Google
Ingenico
MFS Africa
MasterCard
NEC
Noire
Oberthur
PAX Technology
PayPal
Payfort
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EMV Chip
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Quick Response Code (QR Code)
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail and Commercial
Enterprise
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next Generation Payment Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next Generation Payment Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
