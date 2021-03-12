North America Automotive Composite Materials Market 2019: Emphasis on Material Type (Polymer Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites and Hybrid Composites), Manufacturing Process till 2024

North America Automotive Composite Materials Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

The automotive industry holds a significant share of North America’s economy as the region is the second largest vehicle producer in the world. According to a ranking published by Environment Protection Agency (EPA) published in 2017, North America’s largest automotive industry, the U.S held second position with 15% share among all other countries. However, the increase in number of vehicles leads to subsequent increase in Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions. This increase in the GHG level in the atmosphere is of utmost importance to the governing bodies in the region. Following which, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued emission regulations under Energy Policy and Conservation Act and Clear Air Act respectively.

Both the agencies together finalized certain Carbon Dioxide (CO2) limits for passenger cars and commercial vehicles for 2025. They together set a target value of 89 g/km of CO2 emission for passenger cars, 126g/km of CO2 emission for light trucks and 101 g/km for combined cars and trucks. The firmness from the government side made the auto players to find the ways to reduce the GHG emission by their vehicles. In this respect, using composite materials is one the most preferred was of reducing the GHG emission. The usage of composite materials not only reduces the emission but also imparts superior properties than the traditional materials. Beside this there is a growing adoption of composite materials in fuel efficient vehicles, as they compensate the weight increased by the batteries. Further the presence of some of the leading automotive OEMs and composite material suppliers strengthens North America automotive composite materials market.

In North America automotive composite materials market, the U.S dominated the market. It is evident from the fact that the U.S has the largest automotive industry in the region, further the presence of several material suppliers, automotive OEMs, stringent emission regulations and increasing adoption of composites in electric vehicles are attributed to be the major factors for the dominance of the U.S in the region. The U.S automotive composite materials market was valued at US $531.1 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US $1,028.0 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the major local and foreign key players active in North America automotive composite materials market include BASF, DowDupont, Gurit Holding AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemicals Holding Corporation, Owens corning, SGL Group, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited and Toray Industries Inc. These players are entering into several competitive strategies (partnerships, merger-acquisitions, joint venture, new product launch, business expansion and others) with each other or other supplier or automotive OEMs to strengthen their position in the North America automotive composite materials market.

Moreover, a visible surge in the usage of composite materials is witnessed across all the vehicle segments. These are replacing steel, aluminum and other materials in vehicle interiors, exteriors, structures, chassis, powertrain and others. Among different application areas, exterior application held the highest market value with a market value of US $470.6 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% to reach US $978.40 million by the end of forecast period. However the stringent regulations on vehicle interior air quality within the region are expected to fuel the demand of composite demand for vehicle interiors. Owing to which, North America interior application market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Among several vehicle types, which include passenger cars, Super Cars and others, passenger cars segment is the largest vehicle market in the region. Hence passenger cars held the highest market share with market value of US $680.4 million in 2017 and are anticipated to reach US $1,400.0 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.0%. In addition to this, the largest market share of passenger cars among the vehicle segment is attributed to the growing adoption of composites in this segment.

