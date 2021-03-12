Now Available – Worldwide Endocavity Transducer Market Report 2016-2026

Endocavity transducer is a device which is used to visualize the colorectal and transvaginal areas internally by the help of ultrasonic sound waves.They are inserted into body cavities to diagnose problems associated with colorectal and transvaginal body parts. Endocavity transducer is combination of sensor and actuator. Endocavity transducer is device which converts electrical signal into ultrasonic energy that can be transferred into tissue and emit ultrasonic energy back from the tissue into an electrical signal which can be displayed as an image. A corresponding layer of material is placed on the tip of transducer to increase the effectiveness of energy transmission into patient.

Endocavity transducer is a device that has ultrasound capabilities and is different from other imaging devices such as MRI, traditional X-rays which are used for diagnosis and monitoring internal organs. Endocavity transducer produces real-time images during surgical procedures allowing the surgeons to see into patient’s anatomy leading the procedures to be less disturbing and more efficient. Endocavity transducer is a specific and precise device that reduces uncomfortable patient experience in several types of surgical and non-surgical (diagnosis) procedures.

Endocavity Transducer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global endocavity transducers market is driven by the technological advancement, rapid innovation in production technologies and increase in surgical process across the globe. Increasing privatization in healthcare sector and adoption of new technologies in emerging countries are also fuelling the global market for endocavity transducers devices. Along with this rapid market authorizations, increase in awareness through education, increase in research and development activities are playing key role in driving the global market for endocavity transducer. Although, absence of regulation and harmonization of guidelines and lack of expert professionals act as a major barriers for global endocavity transducers market.

Endocavity Transducer Market: Segmentation

Global endocavity transducer devices market is classified on the basis of application type and product type:

Based on application type endocavity transducer market is segmented into the following:

By Application type Obstetrics/ Gynaecology Urology



Based on product type endocavity transducer market is segmented into the following:

By Product Type Curvilinear Phased array Endocavity Linear

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Clinics Diagnostic Centres



Endocavity TransducerMarket: Overview

The global endocavity transducer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast perioddue to its better quality over generic clinical diagnosis. Also, factors such asrapid technological advancement, increase in the number of surgical process and demand for advance diagnosis are expected to boost the growth of global endocavity transducer market across the globe.

Endocavity Transducer Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global endocavity transducermarket is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America endocavity transducer market is estimated to hold maximum revenue share due to increase in awareness for endocavity transducer devices, increase in adoption of innovative products and growing infrastructure investment to support medical and healthcare development. Whereas, Europe is estimated to be second most lucrative market for endocavity transducer devices. The market for endocavity transducer in various regions is specifically driven by progressively rising awareness and increase in adoption of advance clinical diagnosis.

Endocavity Transducer Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in endocavity transducer global market are Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Mindray ZONARE, Toshiba Medical Systems, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems,Providian Medical and others.