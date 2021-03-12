Opioid Use Disorder Market: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is defined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) as a problematic pattern of opioid use leading to clinically significant impairment or distress. Symptoms of OUD include strong desire for opioids, inability to control or reduce use, continued use despite interference with major obligations or social functioning, use of larger amounts over time, development of tolerance, spending a great deal of time to obtain and use opioids, and withdrawal symptoms that occur after stopping or reducing use, such as negative mood, nausea or vomiting, muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, and insomnia.

This epidemiology forecast for OUD is supported by historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. These sources used questionnaires and various diagnostic measures to assess OUD symptoms across the 8MM. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the prevalent cases of OUD across these markets.

In the 8MM, the one-year total prevalent cases of POUD are expected to increase from 2,591,532 cases in 2017 to 2,780,928 cases in 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.73%. In 2027, the US will have the highest number of one-year total prevalent cases of POUD in the 8MM with 2,477,169 one-year total prevalent cases, whereas Belgium will have the fewest number of one-year total prevalent cases with 4,386 cases. In the 8MM, the one-year total prevalent cases of NMPOUD are expected to increase from 3,155,863 cases in 2017 to 3,292,724 cases in 2027, at an AGR of 0.43%.

Scope:

– The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of OUD in the eight major markets (8MM: US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, and Belgium).

— This report also provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the one-year total prevalent cases (including both diagnosed and undiagnosed) of prescription opioid use disorder (POUD) and non-medical prescription opioid use disorder (NMPOUD) segmented by sex, age, and severity (mild, moderate, and severe) in the 8MM.

— The OUD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

— The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

Reasons to buy:

The OUD Epidemiology report will allow you to —

— Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global OUD market.

— Quantify patient populations in the global OUD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

— Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for OUD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

— Understand magnitude of OUD severity segments.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Opioid Use Disorder: Executive Summary 4

2.1 Related Reports 6

2.2 Upcoming Reports 6

3 Epidemiology 7

3.1 Disease Background 7

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities 8

3.3 Global and Historical Trends 9

3.4 Forecast Methodology 11

3.4.1 Sources 12

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods — Population 14

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods — One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of POUD 14

3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods — One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of POUD by Severity 16

3.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods — One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of NMPOUD 16

3.4.6 Forecast Assumptions and Methods — One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of NMPOUD by Severity 17

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for POUD (2017–2027) 18

3.5.1 One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of POUD 18

3.5.2 One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of NMPOUD 18

3.5.3 Age-Specific One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of POUD 19

3.5.4 Age-Specific One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of NMPOUD 20

3.5.5 Sex-Specific One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of POUD 21

3.5.6 Sex-Specific One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of NMPOUD 22

3.5.7 One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of POUD by Severity 23

3.5.8 One-Year Total Prevalent Cases of NMPOUD by Severity 24

3.6 Discussion 25

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight 25

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis 26

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis 27

4 Appendix 28

