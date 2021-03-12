Packaging Tape Printing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Jan 23, 2019 (MarketersMedia via COMTEX) — WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Packaging Tape Printing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Printing on packaging tape has the function of marketing and promoting their brands. It is becoming very common that company have their icon printed on packaging tape.These also makes the merchandise or product aesthetically appealing and, thus, results into easy and instant recognition of the packaged product.

Pringting on tape could be very different depending on the mechnism, material and ink used to produce the final products. Regarding to the mechanism, it include technologies such as Flexography, Lithography, Digital printing, Screen printing and Gravure.

In 2018, the global Packaging Tape Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Packaging Tape Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Packaging Tape Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett-Packard Development

DowDupont

Quad/Graphics

Xerox

RR Donnelley

Cenveo

Canon

Flexcon

SIAT

WS Packaging

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hot melt carton sealing tape

Acrylic carton sealing tape

Natural rubber carton sealing tape

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & beverages

Consumer durables

Transportation & logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Packaging Tape Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Packaging Tape Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

