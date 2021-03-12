GlobalData’s “Power Monthly Deal Analysis — October 2018: M&A and Investment Trends”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in October 2018. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2435934

Scope:

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

— Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

— Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

— Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

— Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

— League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

— Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

— Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

— Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

— Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2435934

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary 7

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, October 2018 7

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, October 2018 10

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, October 2018 11

2.3.1 Oncor Electric Delivery to Acquire InfraREIT for USD1.27 Billion 11

2.3.2 Empresas Publicas de Medellin Receives Approval To Sell Stake in Interconexion Electrica and Other Companies 11

2.3.3 Drax Group to Acquire Portfolio of Power Generation Projects in UK from Scottish Power Generation for USD922.3 Million 12

2.3.4 Sekura Energy to Acquire Four Transmission Projects in India from Essel Infraprojects for USD813 Million 12

2.3.5 Hanwha Solar to Acquire Hanwha Q CELLS in Going Private Transaction 12

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, October 2018 14

2.4.1 ABB May Sell Power Grids Business 14

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type 15

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, October 2018 15

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, October 2018 17

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, October 2018 19

3.3.1 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, October 2018 20

3.3.2 Power Industry, Global, Self-Funded Projects, October 2018 22

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, October 2018 24

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, October 2018 26

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity and Venture Capital Deals, October 2018 28

3.6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Venture Capital Firms, October 2018 29

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, October 2018 30

4 Power Industry, Global, Deal Summary, by Sector 31

4.1 Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, October 2018 31

4.1.1 Solar — Deals of the Month 32

4.2 Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, October 2018 34

4.2.1 Wind — Deals of the Month 36

4.3 Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, October 2018 37

4.3.1 Hydro — Deals of the Month 38

4.4 Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuel Deals, October 2018 40

4.4.1 Fossil Fuels — Deals of the Month 42

4.5 Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, October 2018 43

4.5.1 Biopower — Deals of the Month 44

4.6 Power Industry, Global, Geothermal Deals, October 2018 46

4.6.1 Geothermal — Deals of the Month 47

4.7 Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, October 2018 48

4.7.1 Energy Efficiency — Deals of the Month 49

4.8 Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, October 2018 50

4.8.1 Energy Infrastructure — Deals of the Month• 51

4.9 Power Industry, Global, Nuclear Deals, October 2018 52

4.9.1 Nuclear — Deal of the Month 52

4.10 Power Industry, Global, Energy Storage Deals, October 2018 53

4.10.1 Energy Storage — Deals of the Month 54

5 Power Industry, Deal Summary, by Geography 55

5.1 Power Industry, North America Deals, October 2018 55

5.1.1 North America — Deals of the Month 56

5.2 Power Industry, Europe, Deals, October 2018 58

5.2.1 Europe — Deals of the Month 59

5.3 Power Industry, Asia-Pacific Deals, October 2018 60

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific — Deals of the Month 61

5.4 Power Industry, Rest of the World, Deals, October 2018 62

5.4.1 Rest of the World — Deals of the Month 63

6 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors 64

6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, May 2018 — October 2018 64

6.2 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, May 2018 — October 2018 66

6.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, May 2018 — October 2018 67

7 Further Information 68

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/power-monthly-deal-analysis-october-2018-manda-and-investment-trends

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]research.com