Precision Medicine Market Is Poised for an Explosive CAGR Of 12.48 % Through The Forecast Period 2017-2022

Market Research Future adds the “Global Precision Medicine Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” report to their unique collection. The major market driving factor for precision medicine are patient’s involvement in personal healthcare, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, and increase in genetic diseases (due to mutation, UV rays) among others.

Precision medicine refers to medicines developed as per an individual’s genetic profile that helps as a guide for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The global precision medicine market was valued at $38.92 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $88.64 billion by 2022. Thus the market is expected to perform a growth at a CAGR of 12.48% from 2015 to 2022.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/925

The market constraints include potential threat to personal data, high diagnostic cost as a barrier, potential risk of hardware or software failure, stringent regulations and standards, lack of awareness about the possible applications of precision medicine, reimbursement policies and regulatory framework, limited knowledge about the application of test and techniques, lack of research and evidences creating hindrances in its application.

Key Players for Global Precision Medicine Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Ltd., Asuragen, Inc., Biomérieux Sa, Cepheid Inc., Cetics Healthcare Technologies Gmbh, Ge Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Medtronic, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Qiagen, Biobase Gmbh, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ab-Biotics Sa, Caris Life Sciences, Healthcore, Inc., Ibm, Innventis, Intel Corporation, Molecular Health Gmbh, Precision For Medicine

Key Findings:

The global precision medicine market is expected to reach USD 88.64 billion by 2022.

By ecosystem diagnostic tool companies holds the largest market share of precision medicine market and is expected to reach USD 27.56 billion by 2022.

By sub-market, company diagnostics holds the largest market share of precision medicine market and is expected to reach USD 21.32 billion by 2022.

Segmentation:

Global Precision Medicine market has been segmented on the basis of ecosystem, sub-market, therapeutics and region.

Regional Analysis

Globally North America is the largest market for global precision medicine. Europe is the second-largest market for global precision medicine. The near future market for precision medicine will be dominated by the developed regions with developing regions providing a supporting role only. However the developing regions market particularly Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing and is likely to be the key to the future.

Browse Complete 313 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/precision-medicine-market-925

Detailed Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Precision Medicine: Report Coverage

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Research Methodology For The Global Market Study

1.3.2 Global Precision Medicine: Research Methodology

1.3.3 Key Data Point Sources

1.4 Report Description

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Timeline

3.3 Key Participants, Strategies & Developments

3.3.1 Government Agencies

3.3.2 Academic Institutions

3.3.3 Device & Service Providers

3.4 Key Market Strategies And Developments

3.4.1 Introduction

3.4.2 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

3.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4.4 Product Development And Launch

3.4.5 Business Expansion/Contracts

3.4.6 Patents, Approvals And Certifications

3.4.7 Others (Events & Recognitions)

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Patients Involvement In Personal Healthcare

4.2.2 Technologies Driving The Market (E.G. Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies, Ultra-High Throughput Sequencing)

4.2.3 Increase In Genetic Diseases

4.2.4 Potential For More Targeted Therapies

4.2.5 Integration Of Big Data Healthcare Companies With Pharma & Biotech Companies

…TOC Continued!

Send an [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/925

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]