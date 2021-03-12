PUBLIC CLOUD APPLICATION INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, APPLICATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services Inc
Alphabet, Inc
International Business Machines Corp
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corp
ServiceNow
Salesforce.com
Vmware
NetSuite
Red Hat
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Large Enterprise
Small & Medium Enterprise
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
Telecommunication
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Large Enterprise
1.4.3 Small & Medium Enterprise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Telecommunication
1.5.5 Media & Entertainment
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Transportation
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Size
2.2 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon Web Services Inc
12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Inc Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Inc Recent Development
12.2 Alphabet, Inc
12.2.1 Alphabet, Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.2.4 Alphabet, Inc Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Alphabet, Inc Recent Development
12.3 International Business Machines Corp
12.3.1 International Business Machines Corp Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.3.4 International Business Machines Corp Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 International Business Machines Corp Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corp
12.5.1 Oracle Corp Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corp Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Corp Recent Development
12.6 ServiceNow
12.6.1 ServiceNow Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.6.4 ServiceNow Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ServiceNow Recent Development
12.7 Salesforce.com
12.7.1 Salesforce.com Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.7.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development
12.8 Vmware
12.8.1 Vmware Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.8.4 Vmware Revenue in Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Vmware Recent Development
Continued…..
