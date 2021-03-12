PV Ribbon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global PV Ribbon Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

PV Ribbon is tinned copper, is an important raw material in the welding process of the photovoltaic module, the solar cells connection; .Ribbons weld a number of solar cells, can form a certain output voltage power supply circuit. .PV Ribbon’s quality good or not will directly affect the PV modules current collection efficiency, influencing the PV modules power.

Scope of the Report:

Because of the government subsidies to the industry, the price volatility is very obvious, it is recommended that the company planning to invest this project need to carefully consider the actual situation, then make the best decision.

China was the largest consumer market with a market share of 55.89% in 2011 and 68.54% in 2015 with an increase of 12.65%. Europe and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 15.52% and 6.48% in 2015. China was the largest production market with a market share of 76.34% in 2011 and 80.25% in 2015 with an increase of 3.91%. The other regions are holding a small market share compared to China.

At present, the top twenty companies make up more than 90% market share of the PV Ribbon market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The top five manufacturers are YourBuddy, Ulbrich, Sveck, Hitachi Cable, Esun New Material. They respectively with global production market share as 16.66%, 10.02%, 9.99%, 8.83% and 8.46% in 2015.

The PV Ribbon market has been growing in accordance with the awareness of environmental protection and the promotion of clean energy of the society. What is more, the government is supporting solar industry too. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better concerning more on their RandD and services.

The worldwide market for PV Ribbon is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the PV Ribbon in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

