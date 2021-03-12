READY-TO-EAT FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, TRENDS, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023
This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Ready-to-eat food have been prepared and they can be consumed as is, without any additional cooking. This report analyzed the delivery service for the ready-to-eat food.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Customized Meal Delivery Services
Restaurant Delivery Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Personal User
Business Users
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Freshly
Fresh n’Lean
Factor75
UberEats
FitChef
The Good Kitchen
Pete’s Paleo
Sakara Life
Wiltshire Farm Foods
Amazon
DoorDash
Groupon To-Go
GrubHub
Cooked
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Customized Meal Delivery Services
2.2.2 Restaurant Delivery Services
2.3 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Personal User
2.4.2 Business Users
2.5 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service by Players
3.1 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Freshly
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Freshly Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Freshly News
11.2 Fresh n’Lean
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Fresh n’Lean Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Fresh n’Lean News
11.3 Factor75
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Factor75 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Factor75 News
11.4 UberEats
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.4.3 UberEats Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 UberEats News
11.5 FitChef
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.5.3 FitChef Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 FitChef News
11.6 The Good Kitchen
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.6.3 The Good Kitchen Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 The Good Kitchen News
11.7 Pete’s Paleo
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.7.3 Pete’s Paleo Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Pete’s Paleo News
11.8 Sakara Life
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Sakara Life Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Sakara Life News
11.9 Wiltshire Farm Foods
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.9.3 Wiltshire Farm Foods Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Wiltshire Farm Foods News
11.10 Amazon
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Product Offered
11.10.3 Amazon Ready-to-eat Food Delivery Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Amazon News
……Continued
