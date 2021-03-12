Seed Treatment Market Global Forecast to 2025: Product Innovations Leading to Better Stabilization Properties and Exclusive Report Enhanced Growth by Top Key Players: Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, BrettYoung Limited

“Seed treatment is the key element in deciding the agriculture sector’s output and thus many players in the market are investing heavily in research and development of new formulation in the global seed treatment market. Developments of new seed treatments formulations is anticipated to boost the market growth of market during the forecast period.”

Global Seed Treatment Market Size, by Crop Type (Corn/Maize, Soybean, Wheat, Canola, Cotton, Others), by Treatment (Insecticides, Fungicides, Nonchemical and Other chemical treatment) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa). The market analysis includes industry trends, opportunities, drivers and restrains. The study also shows value chain analysis.

Seed Treatment Market: Key Players

Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, BrettYoung Limited, Advanced Biological Marketing, Chemtura Corporation, Syngenta AG, Valent U.S.A. Corporation.

The segment is projected to grow steadily as many players in the global seed treatment are investing broadly in R&D to bring in the new formulation to treat some of the largest crop production such as corn, soy and wheat. Non-chemical treatment types are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% in the global seed treatment market.

The farmers in the region are adopting new farming techniques such as precision farming and are also implementing new machinery that shall assists seed treatments driving the region growth in the global seed treatment market. North America market is well established and hence is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period in the global market.

Global seed treatment market trends such as seed coating are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Seed coating is a process under which different chemicals such as fungicides, insecticides and other protecting agents are used to externally coat the seed to prevent any fungal, bacterial or pathogen attack. Examples of seed coating are film coating and artificial polymer coating.

The use of seed treatments in corn is projected to maximize the plant’s stand, yield and vigor. Hence many farmers worldwide are projected to use seed treatments driving the growth of the global seed treatment market. Is projected to be the largest market accounting to 33% share growing at a CAGR of 10.9% in the global seed treatment market by 2025. Seed treatment in corn is used to control seasonal pests and diseases.

Segment overview: Global Seed Treatment Market

Crop type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

Corn/Maize

Soybean

Wheat

Canola

Cotton

Others

Treatment type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nonchemical

Other chemical treatment

