Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Global Industry Review, Research, Gross Margin, Statistics and Future Growth to 2023

The Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market share is escalated by growing demand for them in various industries such as bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen foods, sauces & seasonings, snacks, meat products, and others. Growing working population and increasing consumption of processed foods are driving the growth of the global sodium reduction ingredients market. The U.S. and U.K are witnessed to be the major consumers of processed foods and are highly contributing to the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market.

Growing health-conscious population is further driving the growth of the market. Government interventions in lowering the sodium content from the foods available to the consumers are influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, new product launches by the key players are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of sodium reduction ingredients may hamper market growth. Nevertheless, all these factors are anticipated to boost the global sodium reduction ingredients market growth at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5215

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the sodium reduction ingredients market

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Jungbunzlauer AG (Switzerland)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Market Segmentation:

Sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented based on ingredients, application, and region. Based on ingredients, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others. Based on the application, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen foods, sauces and seasonings, snacks, meat products, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America owing to the busy work schedule, most of the population prefer wraps, rolls, and pocket sandwiches, which is driving the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients in this region.

In Europe, the U.K., Germany, and France are the major contributors to sodium reduction ingredients market. The Asia Pacific is witnessed to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period in which India and China are the major contributors. Rapid innovation followed with new product launches is likely to boost the growth of the global sodium reduction ingredients market in rest of the world.

Market Forecast

Sodium reduction ingredients are gaining increasing demand from food processors. In most of the countries, the sodium intake exceeds the nutritional recommendations. Excessive consumption of sodium is associated with increased risk of chronic diseases. This has led to an inclination towards low sodium foods among the rising population. For low sodium foods, salt alternatives such as mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others are used in the food. They act as flavor enhancer with the perception of a salty taste with low sodium content.

Read full Research Report with TOC: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sodium-reduction-ingredients-market-5215

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]