Software Defined Networking Market Industry Upstream With SWOT & Forecast Outline 2025 Along with Top key Players like Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., Big Switch Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Dell Inc., IBM Corporation and VMware Inc.

Global report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework, PESTLE analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. The global market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing consumption, import and export for key regions and countries. The Market Size 2017 by Solution (Physical Network Infrastructure, Virtualization, SDN Application, Integration & Deployment, Training & Maintenance and Managed Services), by Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods, Defense, Healthcare and others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

“Software-defined Networking is an emerging computer architecture which offers a method to centrally manage and configure physical and virtual network devices such as switches, gateways, and routers in your datacenter. To achieve better integration between the physical network and virtual network, previous SDN-compatible devices can be used. Virtual network components such as Hyper-V Virtual Switch, RAS Gateway, and Hyper-V Network Virtualization are designed to be fundamental elements of an overall SDN infrastructure.”

Software Defined Networking Market: Key Players are Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., Big Switch Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Dell Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Inc., IBM Corporation, Extreme Networks, Inc., and VMware Inc.

The Global Software Defined Networking Market size is estimated to reach USD 101.23 billion by 2025, owing to the growing demand for dynamic and cost-effective networking solutions. High capital investments by the telecom carriers across the world have increased the demand for higher operational efficiency in the field of networking technologies. Hence, carriers are aggressively adopting new technologies such as software defined networks, to reduce the load of operational expenditure. Additionally, growing demand of mobility and cloud services will have a positive influence on the growth of market.

The Global Software Defined Networking Market On the basis of solution provided is segmented into physical network infrastructure, virtualization, SDN application, integration & deployment, training & maintenance and managed services. In 2017, physical network infrastructure contributed the highest share to the overall software defined networking market owing to the continuous telecom network upgrades in developing economies. Followed by physical network infrastructure, SDN application segment had the second-highest contribution to the global market.

Key segments of the Global Software Defined Networking Market

Solutions Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Physical Network Infrastructure

Virtualization

SDN Application

Integration and Deployment

Training and Maintenance

Managed Services

Industry Vertical Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Consumer Goods

Defence

Healthcare

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East & Africa

This whitepaper covers all the aspects related to network technologies which are designed to make the network more agile and flexible to support the storage infrastructure and centralized server. The whitepaper also helps to understand various applications of SDN in cloud computing and mobile networks. It covers the requirement of SDN to provide flexible control over the network.

Software-defined Networking is an emerging computer architecture which offers a method to centrally manage and configure physical and virtual network devices such as switches, gateways, and routers in your datacenter. To achieve better integration between the physical network and virtual network, previous SDN-compatible devices can be used.

