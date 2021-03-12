Solar Inverter Market Insights, Status, Future Scope and Regional Analysis To 2023

Solar Inverters Market Insights

Solar inverters are electrical converters which convert DC current into AC for use in commercial electrical grids or other electrical grid networks. Commonly used in solar rooftop or ground-mounted residential and commercial areas, solar converters are a fantastic alternative to traditional electricity generation methods. Market Research Future has invested time and resources to properly understand the global solar inverter market which is expected to grow at a highly optimistic CAGR of 15.65% during the review period from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the market at that rate is expected to reach a market value of USD 24,507.3 Mn by 2023.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Solar Inverters Market 2019 Report” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4071

A rising number of solar power plants around the world will drive the solar inverter market. This is largely due to the fact that solar power is a renewable source of clean energy which is in high demand due to rising environmental concerns. The growth of off-grid solar panel installation in commercial, industrial, and residential use will help the market grow rapidly. The reason these factors are driving market growth and the high adoption of solar converters is due to the various benefits of using solar energy. Solar power is free, and clean and reduces carbon footprint while being affordable. Increasing government initiative and policies which support the adoption of solar power has been a driver of growth for the global solar inverter market.

Solar Inverters Industry Prominent Players

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)

Solectria Renewables, LLC (U.S.)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Power Electronics (Spain)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Israel)

SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd (India)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada).

Solar Inverters Market Segmentation

The global solar inverter market in MRFR’s report has been segmented into type, system type, end-user, and region. Type has been segmented into string, micro, and central. The central type solar inverter segment logged a share of more than 45% in 2016 with string type following closely.

System type has been segmented into off-grid, and on-grid. the On-grid segment had the largest share of the global market due to its ability to use the utility grid as power storage instead of as a battery bank.

End-users of solar inverter have been divided into residential, utilities, industrial & commercial. The utility segment captured the dominant share of the global solar inverter market and is poised to expand at a CAGR of 16.85% during the review period.

Solar Inverters Regional Market Analysis

The Asia Pacific has been observed to the largest producer of power across the globe. The region is also the largest regional market for renewable energy and as such leads the global solar inverter market. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The regions have some of the worlds most significant population, and as such, there is a high demand for power. Moreover, the region has established itself as an industrial and manufacturing hub which furthers the demand for power in the region.

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Global Trends In Renewable Energy Investment, Solar Energy, 2016 (USD Billion)

Figure 4 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis Of Global Solar Panels Market

Figure 5 Global Solar Inverter Market, By Type, 2016 (%)

Figure 6 Global Solar Inverter Market, By System Type, 2016 (%)

Figure 7 Global Solar Inverter Market, By End-User, 2016 (%)

Figure 8 Global Solar Inverter Market, By Region, 2015-2023 (USD Million)

Continue…

Browse Complete Report At: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solar-inverter-market-4071

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]