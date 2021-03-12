Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Industry

This report studies the global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

8X8, Inc. (US)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

Convergys Corporation (US)

Avaya Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

AT&T Inc. (US)

West Corporation (US)

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

IVR Lab (US)

Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

inContact Inc. (US)

NewVoiceMedia (UK)

Five9, Inc. (US)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

Pharma and Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

ITES

Media, Retail, and E-commerce

Education

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Manufacturers

Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software

1.1 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud

1.3.2 On Premise

1.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Travel and Hospitality

1.4.3 Pharma and Healthcare

1.4.4 Telecommunications

1.4.5 Government and Public Sector

1.4.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.7 ITES

1.4.8 Media, Retail, and E-commerce

1.4.9 Education

1.4.10 Others

2 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 8X8, Inc. (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Convergys Corporation (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Avaya Inc. (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 AT&T Inc. (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 West Corporation (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 IVR Lab (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

3.12 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

3.13 inContact Inc. (US)

3.14 NewVoiceMedia (UK)

3.15 Five9, Inc. (US)

4 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software

5 United States Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…….

