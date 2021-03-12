Spunbond Nonwoven Market Application Development, Competitive Market Share, Trend, Size, Share, Forecast To 2023

The spunbond nonwoven Market is produced by extruding a thermoplastic fiber polymer into fine filaments fiber of around 15-35 micrometer diameter. These filaments are collected on a conveyor belt in the form of a web, which is then bonded to make spunbond nonwoven fabric. The spunbond nonwoven fabrics have excellent burst strengths, porosity, stability to heat and chemicals, tear strength, and tensile strength.

The global spunbond nonwoven market is primarily driven by its increasing preference over other fabrics due to the low cost and wide accessibility of binder materials and machines. Nowadays, the use of spun bonding is preferred than the chemical bonding for medium weight nonwovens production owing to the permeable, soft, and absorbent nature.

The unique structure of spunbond nonwoven helps the skin to stay dry is expected to drive the market in medical and hygiene sector. Furthermore, it offers breathability, resistance to fluid penetration, lint-free structure, bacterial impermeability, and is sterilizable, which are extensively useful for manufacturing personal care and hygienic products.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global spunbond nonwoven market are

PEGAS NONWOVENS Czech s.r.o. (Luxembourg)

DuPont (U.S.)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Schouw & Co. (Denmark)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.)

Mogul Co., Ltd. (Turkey)

KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan)

Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)

KCWW (U.S.)

Avgol Ltd. (Israel)

Fitesa S.A. (Brazil)

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd. (China).

Market Segmentation: –

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented based on the function, method, polymer type, application, and region.

Based on the function, the global spunbond nonwoven market is bifurcated into disposable and non-disposable.

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented based on the heating method used into conduction, convection, and radiation.

By the polymer type, the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, polyurethane, and rayon.

Based on the application, the global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented as medical & personal care, automotive, agriculture, geo-textiles, industrial, packaging, and others.

Regional Analysis: –

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global spunbond nonwoven market in 2016 due to high demand from major end-use industries such as personal care, automotive, agriculture, and others in the region.

The high demand from the healthcare and automotive industries in the U.S. and Canada is expected to drive the North American market over the forecast period 2018-2023.

The Latin American market is expected to witness a high growth owing to the high demand for spunbond nonwoven from the personal care and automotive sector.

The increasing infrastructural and construction activities in the GCC countries is likely to fuel the product demand in the manufacturing of geo-textiles.

