Structured Cabling Market in Data Center Industry 2019 Size, Share, Industry Trends, Future Growth, Development Status, Sales, Profit and Competitive Analysis till 2023

The report on the global Data Center Structured Cabling market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Structured cabling systems comprise an array of cables and supported hardware capable of distributing data, audio, and video signals over copper and fiber optic cables. Data centers constitute of networked facilities capable of storage, management, and dissemination of valuable data on a common network without causing latency. Major businesses are investing in data centers to centralize their data management operations. This trend can be a bellwether which can propel the data center strucutured cabling market to new heights.

The global data center structured cabling market is projected to exhibit a 11.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period) owing to high bandwidth demand from hi-speed connectivity devices and systems. The penetration of smart devices, propagation of the Internet, and the adoption of cloud-based services to centralize all resources of an organization effectivly are primary growth factors of the market. Automation of various processes and the popularity of internet of things (IoT) are expected to open up new expansion opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The growth of the market vendors is dependent on various market conditions and rapid industry developments. Thus, they focus on geographical expansion and improving their aftermarket services. The major companies competing in the market are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, TE Connectivity, Hitachi, Corning NY. The competition is based on Internet bandwidth, quality, application, efficiency, and aftermarket service.

ABB Ltd. held a market share of 20% in 2016. As a part of company development, ABB Ltd believes in driving growth through expansion of high-quality value-added solutions and services. In October 2016, ABB launched stage 3 of its next level strategy to unlock additional value for shareholders and customers.

Schneider Electric SE is another prominent player that held 18% market share in 2016. The company manufactures different types of cables such as coaxial cables, fiber optics, structured cabling system, and interface cables. Its structured cabling system comprises a wide range of products such as category 6 UTP, category 5e, category 6a, and others.

TE Connectivity held a 5% market share in 2016. The company produces a wide range of cables & wires, cable assemblies, and other products. In 2011, TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco Electronics) led the overall Indian structured cabling system (SCS) market in the first quarter with a market share of 32.2%.

Segmentation:

The global data center structured cabling market can be segmented by wire categories and type.

Based on wire categories, the data center structured cabling market can be segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A, category 7, and others. Category 6 has the largest market penetration with category 5E following the lead.

On the basis of type, the data center structured cabling market can be segmented into copper and fiber optic. The fiber optic segment can further be segmented into single-mode fiber optic and multi-mode fiber optic. Copper cables are more popular as it provides shielding against the electromagnetic interferences.

Regional Analysis:

Approaching the data center structured cabling market from regional point of view reveals North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is leading the market with substantial market penetration. Increasing proliferation of cloud technology and reliance on IoT are giving the edge to the regional market. Furthermore, superior technology and apt infrastructure are backing up the regional market sufficiently.

Europe is assuming the second spot as its features are quite similar to that of North America. Cloud technology and IoT are driving the regional market ahead. At the same time, growing consumer needs is influencing the branching out of the data centers which can significantly boost the market.

