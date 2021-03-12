Reportocean.com “Cell Banking Outsourcing Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market, [By Type (Master Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking, Working Cell Banking); By Product (Cord Cell Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, IPS Stem Cell Banking, Embryonic Stem Cell Banking, IPS Stem Cell Banking); By Cell Type (Stem Cell, Non-Stem Cell); By Phase (Bank Storage (Working Cell Bank Storage, Master Cell Bank Storage, Cell Storage Stability Testing), Bank Preparation, Bank Characterization & Testing); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5073

The global cell banking outsourcing market is anticipated to reach USD 4,366.9 Million by 2025 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, on the basis of type, master cell banking segment capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold the major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global cell banking outsourcing market.

The global Cell Banking Outsourcing market growth is primarily driven by the rising number of clinical trials which has helped in unmasking the potential of stem cells and their relative applications. Similarly, awareness for stem cell banking across multiple developing countries, and increasing governments initiatives that promote the awareness for stem cell isolation & its related benefits to influence the market growth during the forecast period. Rising research activities related to stem cell applications are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the average life expectations due to advanced medical research and improved general lifestyle of the population, and straightforward regulations for the stem cell researchers is expected to create significant potential for this market in coming years. While, increasing number of adipose tissue banking has also become one of the major opportunities.

The global cell banking outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of Type, Product type, cell type and phase. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Master Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking, and Working Cell Banking. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Cord Cell Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, IPS Stem Cell Banking, Embryonic Stem Cell Banking, and IPS Stem Cell Banking. The cell type is further categorized into Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell. The phase is segmented into bank storage, bank preparation and bank characterization & testing. The bank storage is further sub-segmented into Working Cell Bank Storage, Master Cell Bank Storage, and Cell Storage Stability Testing.

By geography, the global Cell Banking Outsourcing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, the North America cell bank outsourcing market was estimated to dominate in terms of revenue. The growth of North American market is majorly driven by the increasing number biopharmaceutical companies & manufacturers and increasing awareness for the use of stem cells as therapeutics proteins and antibiotics in this region. Asia Pacific cell banking outsourcing market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the life science sectors with the help of rising number of supportive governments pertaining to investment on biotechnology sector majorly in emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Key Findings from the study suggest various therapies available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. Increased awareness for use of automation in pharmaceutical industry coupled with high growth in Asia Pacific region due to booming economies of India, and China are factors expected to have positive influence on the global cell banking outsourcing market over the forecast years.

The leading operating in the cell banking outsourcing market include BioReliance, Covance, GlobalStem Inc., BSL Bioservice, Cleancells, Charles River Laboratories Lonza, Toxikon Corporation, Cryobanks International India, Wuxi Apptec, Reliance Life Sciences, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., BioOutsource (Sartorious), CordLife, PX’Therapeutics SA, SGS Life Sciences, Texcell and Cryo-Cell International Inc among others.

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5073

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]