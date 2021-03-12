Reportocean.com “Gaucher Disease Treatment Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Gaucher Disease Treatment Market, [(By Disease Type (Type I, Type II, Type III); By Treatment Type (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT)); By Regions]: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The global Gaucher Disease Treatment Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2025 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, treatment type, Enzyme Reduction Treatment segment capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold the major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the Gaucher Disease Treatment Market.

The Gaucher Disease Treatment Market is majorly driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of this disease in all age men & women and subsequent increase in the number of drugs available in the market. Also, the rising number of investments by the key players and research institute for developing new drugs that act effectively in treating type II & type III Gaucher disease. Additionally, increasing government initiatives for creating awareness about Gaucher disease will also boost the Gaucher Disease market in the coming years.

On the basis of disease type, the global Gaucher Disease Treatment Market is categorized into type I, type II, and type III. The type I Gaucher disease is observed to be the dominating market segment in the market, owning to the increasing number of people suffering from type I disease across the globe. According National Gaucher Foundation, Type I Gaucher affects approximately 95 percent of the population making it one the most common type of disease.

Based on treatment type, the Gaucher disease treatment market is segmented as Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), and Substrate Reduction Treatment (SBT). The ERT segment to hold dominating position in the market. This treatment market is primarily driven by its increased adoption across the globe for treating Gaucher disease, and higher awareness for using ERT.

By geography, the global Gaucher Disease Treatment Market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, to hold the largest market share in the Gaucher disease treatment market owning to the growing number of people suffering from this disease, unmeet clinical needs, and rising awareness for the use of effective treatment options.

The leading companies operating in the Gaucher Disease Treatment market include Sonafi (Genzyme Corporation), Pfizer Inc., Acetelion Pharmaceutical (J&J Ltd.), Shire Human Genetics Therapies, Inc., Erad Therapeutic Inc., and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.

